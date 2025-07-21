Development work is set to get underway on a new JD Wetherspoon pub near Leeds.

The thriving pub chain’s latest venue, named ‘The Angel’, is set to open in Wetherby on Tuesday, December 23 2025.

Well known for its heavy concentration of historic buildings, the new JD Wetherspoon pub will take inspiration from the market town’s long-standing history of horse racing. Development work will start from next Monday (July 28).

JD Wetherspoon's latest venue, named 'The Angel', is set to open in Wetherby on Tuesday, December 23 2025. | NW/Submit

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “ We are delighted that development work is to start on our new pub in Wetherby.

“We are looking forward to opening the pub and believe it will be a great asset to the town’s social scene.”

Leeds City Council officially approved plans to transform the former Sant’ Angelo restaurant in January this year and awarded JD Wetherspoon a premises license in May.

Once a favourite of ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.