Wetherby Wetherspoons: 11 CGI images offer first look inside new Leeds pub as proposed opening date set

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 11:30 BST

A new JD Wetherspoon pub set to open in Leeds will pay homage to a market town’s racing heritage.

Designs have been released by the popular pub chain, showcasing plans for what the former Sant' Angelo restaurant, located on High Street, Wetherby, will look like upon opening.

Wetherby is well known for its heavy concentration of historic buildings and the new JD Wetherspoon pub will take inspiration from the market town’s long-standing history of horse racing. The company hopes to have the venue ready for a Christmas opening.

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted to have received planning and listed building consent. However there are a few planning conditions which need to be addressed.

“Subject to this happening, Wetherspoon aims to start building work in July and open around Christmas.”

A Leeds City Council licensing sub-committee was told the former restaurant, once a favourite of ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, would employ around 50 people.

Councillors unanimously granted the venue a premises licence at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday, May 20. They will serve customers until 1am at weekends.

The popular pub chain JD Wetherspoon plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in High Street, Wetherby.

A CGI rendering of what the new JD Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby will look like upon opening, taking inspiration from the town’s long-standing history of horse racing.

A CGI rendering of what the new JD Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby will look like upon opening, taking inspiration from the town’s long-standing history of horse racing.

The following existing design was provided to showcase the highly-anticipated venue's planned overall look and feel.

The following existing design was provided to showcase the highly-anticipated venue's planned overall look and feel.

A CGI rendering of what the new JD Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby will look like upon opening, taking inspiration from the town’s long-standing history of horse racing.

