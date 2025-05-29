Designs have been released by the popular pub chain, showcasing plans for what the former Sant' Angelo restaurant, located on High Street, Wetherby, will look like upon opening.

Wetherby is well known for its heavy concentration of historic buildings and the new JD Wetherspoon pub will take inspiration from the market town’s long-standing history of horse racing. The company hopes to have the venue ready for a Christmas opening.

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted to have received planning and listed building consent. However there are a few planning conditions which need to be addressed.

“Subject to this happening, Wetherspoon aims to start building work in July and open around Christmas.”

A Leeds City Council licensing sub-committee was told the former restaurant, once a favourite of ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, would employ around 50 people.

Councillors unanimously granted the venue a premises licence at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday, May 20. They will serve customers until 1am at weekends.

