M&S released new pictures of the ‘megastore’ last week after officially announcing the store’s long waited opening date. The images show some of the store’s on-site facilities including a ‘bigger and better’ bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe concept.’

It will also house a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula. The new store is set to open on Thursday, May 25 at 10am.

Taking to its official Facebook page, M&S White Rose has started a 30 day countdown to opening with plenty of prizes set to be on offer. The first 200 customers through the door will be given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers.

M&S White Rose has started a 30 day countdown to opening with plenty of prizes set to be on offer. Picture: Steve Riding

The post read: “30 Day countdown until we open our doors for the very first time! Make sure you’re following our page as we have some exciting competitions and giveaways planned over the next month.”

A separate post, advertising the giveaway of Percy Pig sweets, read: “Have you heard the news?! Percy Pig will be making appearances throughout the day on our opening day. Pop and down and say hello.”

The store is set to move into the large premises in Leeds White Rose shopping centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the pandemic. The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country.

Last week Michael Chappell spoke of his delight after landing a job at the upcoming M&S store – his first role for three years. Michael, who has autism and learning difficulties, had previously spoken to the YEP about how he had “absolutely loved” his role working at the Debenham’s Café, before being offered an interview at the new store.