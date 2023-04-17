An opening date for the new M&S ‘megastore’ store at Leeds White Rose shopping centre has been announced. The new store was first announced in January by the company, as part of a nationwide investment to expand and improve its stores.

Now an opening date and new pictures have been released ahead of the store’s move into the large premises vacated by Debenhams,which collapsed amid the fallout of the pandemic. Pictures have been released on the M&S Facebook page to show the new store will house a range of facilities including a flower shop, beauty department, a ‘bigger and better’ bakery and new ‘digital cafe.

The new store is set to open on May 25 at 10am. The first 200 customers through the door will be given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets, to exclusive discounts and money off vouchers.

The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country. M&S said that five of its new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its “commitment to regeneration”.

A CGI image of the new M&S Leeds White Rose store

In total, the expansion across the 20 new stores is expected to create up to 3,400 new jobs. The company is also planning to extend its franchise model to expand its partnerships with BP petrol stations, Moto, SSP and Costa.

