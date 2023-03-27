The new M&S at White Rose Shopping Centre was first announced in January by the company, as part of a nationwide investment to expand and improve its stores.

The brand, which already has a shop inside the shopping centre, is moving into the large unit vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed in May 2020 amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Chappell, 39, worked at the Debenhams store for three and a half years before it closed and said he still reminisces about his time serving customers and being part of a team. He said: “I was devastated when we got made redundant and I know many others were too. They were a very supportive company.

Michael Chappell sent his best wishes to those who start working at the new Marks & Spencer store at White Rose in Leeds. Photo: National World/Michael Chappell

"I have autism and learning difficulties and they found me a job I could do. I had a great manager, a great team and great customers.”

Michael, who worked within the café, said he “absolutely loved” the role and that he is still in contact with his manager. He said that he became familiar with a number of regulars – and some even bought him Christmas presents. He said: “It was a brilliant team. They helped me do jobs I struggled with when I started. I miss the people and the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I walked past after it had closed and saw it had been emptied it was eerie. There was just nothing there.”

Mr Chappell said that he has been unable to find another job since his job finished at Debenhams and added that he would be open to returning to work at the new M&S store. He said: “I’m going to have a look. If you don’t try you never know.”

Asked what his advice would be on how to recreate the atmosphere at the Debenhams store he worked in, Michael said: “Just offer the best customer service that you can. Always be cheerful and have a laugh with the customers.