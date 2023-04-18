M&S has released new pictures of the Leeds White Rose ‘megastore’ due to open next month

M&S has released new pictures of its Leeds ‘megastore’ after announcing an opening date yesterday (April 17). The new images show some of the store’s on-site facilities including a ‘bigger and better’ bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe concept.’

The store will also house a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula. The new store is set to open on Thursday May 25 at 10am.

The first 200 customers through the door will be given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers.

The store is set to move into the large premises in Leeds White Rose shopping centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the pandemic. The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country.

M&S said that five of its new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its “commitment to regeneration”. In total, the expansion across the 20 new stores is expected to create up to 3,400 new jobs. The company is also planning to extend its franchise model to expand its partnerships with BP petrol stations, Moto, SSP and Costa.

Justine Brook, Store Manager at M&S Leeds White Rose, said: “We are really excited to announce that the new M&S Leeds White Rose store will open on Thursday 25 May. To mark the occasion, we’re sharing some photos of our brand-new, store design and the team and I can’t wait to welcome the local community in to visit the store next month and see it all for themselves.

“Whether you’re looking for a big family food shop, the latest spring and summer styles from our clothing, home and beauty departments, or a mid-shop pit stop in our amazing new M&S Café – we’ve got you covered.”

The Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre M&S store will be open on Monday to Fridays from 8am to 9pm. On Saturdays from 8am to 8pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

1 . The exterior of the new Leeds White Rose M&S store The exterior of the new Leeds White Rose M&S store Photo Sales

2 . The beauty department at the new Leeds White Rose M&S store The beauty department at the new Leeds White Rose M&S store Photo Sales

3 . The ‘digital cafe’ at the new Leeds White Rose M&S store The ‘digital cafe’ at the new Leeds White Rose M&S store Photo Sales

4 . The new bakery inside the M&S store The new bakery inside the M&S store Photo Sales