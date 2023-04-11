Michael Chappell previously worked at the Debenhams store that used to occupy the large unit at the White Rose shopping centre where a new M&S “megastore” is set to open later this year.

After news was shared about when the M&S store would be opening, Michael, who lost his job at Debenhams when it went into liquidation amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post about how much he “absolutely loved” his role of working at the cafe.

During the chat, Michael, who has autism and learning difficulties, said: “It was a brilliant team. They helped me do jobs I struggled with when I started. I miss the people and the job.”

Michael Chappell, left, has landed a job at the new White Rose M&S Leeds megastore.

After the story was published Michael was contacted by representatives from Marks & Spencer and offered a job interview on Friday, March 31. He said: “I was excited but I’m not going to lie, I was also worried because I’ve been out of work for so long.”

Michael, who last worked before the pandemic started in March 2020, said that the interview lasted around 20 minutes. He has since been offered a job in the cafe at the store working two four-hour shifts a week. He said: “It’s very good news. I’ve told my support worker and mum and dad and they’re over the moon for me. I’m really happy.

"I still miss the old team that I used to work with but once I’ve got the first day out of the way with I should be fine.”