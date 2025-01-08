Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular LGBT-friendly coffee house in Leeds city centre has been put up for sale.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamingos Coffee House, located inside Central Arcade, Briggate, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £44,950.

Billed as Leeds' premier LGBTQ coffee house, the popular spot offers a wide variety of hot and cold drinks, plus providing a selection of savoury and sweet food options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamingos Coffee House, located inside Central Arcade, Briggate, has been put up for sale. | Flamingos/Google

The premises have undergone an “extensive refurbishment” since opening in 2023 and has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The ad listing said: “The business trades in easy hours over six days, opening at 10.30am daily - wonderful scope for enthusiastic new owners to consider opening earlier to develop the breakfast trade and boost turnover.

“The premises occupy a prime trading position within a busy shopping arcade in the heart of Leeds City Centre with thousands of people passing daily.”

Flamingos is held on secure lease and comprise a glass fronted coffee shop, which can seat 26 in comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a servery and counter area sporting a cake display, heated food display and two station coffee machines.

The business achieves a weekly turnover of £2,500 and an annual turnover of £130,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.