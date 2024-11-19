South Leeds: 57 of the best photos take you back to Morley town centre in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

These wonderful photos showcase the sights and sounds of Morley town centre in the 1990s.

Shops, pubs and local landmarks take centre stage in this photo gallery of memories which are sure to bring back memories for a generation of residents and vistitors. It proved to a decade of change with the pedestrianisation of Queen Street before ta lack of buses, lack of parking and the opening of the White Rose Centre took its toll on the retail mix with the closure of some speciality shops. These images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 10 shops you (probably) remember at the White Rose Centre in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Queen Street in October 1990 looking south by the Fountain (Leeds) bus stop. The shops etc. shown are Morehouses (Surveyors and Estate Agents), DFS the Furniture Centre and the Post Office, while on the pavement on the right is the entrance to the new Milton House.

1. Morley in the 1990s

Queen Street in October 1990 looking south by the Fountain (Leeds) bus stop. The shops etc. shown are Morehouses (Surveyors and Estate Agents), DFS the Furniture Centre and the Post Office, while on the pavement on the right is the entrance to the new Milton House. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Queen Street looks towards the Town Hall from the Post Office. It shows the glass and concrete building that replaced Milton House and garden, a large part of it being used as a new Job Centre, more central than the old Labour Exchange on Station Road. Pictured in October 1990.

2. Morley in the 1990s

Queen Street looks towards the Town Hall from the Post Office. It shows the glass and concrete building that replaced Milton House and garden, a large part of it being used as a new Job Centre, more central than the old Labour Exchange on Station Road. Pictured in October 1990. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Shops on Queen Street including the Carphone Warehouse at no. 86c (formerly Boots), Tony's Textiles at no. 86b and the Yorkshire Bank at no. 86a (formerly Woolworths). On the right is the Town Hall. Pictured in August 1999.

3. Morley in the 1990s

Shops on Queen Street including the Carphone Warehouse at no. 86c (formerly Boots), Tony's Textiles at no. 86b and the Yorkshire Bank at no. 86a (formerly Woolworths). On the right is the Town Hall. Pictured in August 1999. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Looking north east along Morley High Street in August 1998. In the centre is no. 48, Solo Autos Garage and Central Taxis. Beyond this are buildings numbered 46 to 42 High Street. Several cars and a lorry belonging to polypipe PLC can be seen. A man is walking along the causeway past the traffic cones on the edge of the building site that is to become Trafalgar Gardens.

4. Morley in the 1990s

Looking north east along Morley High Street in August 1998. In the centre is no. 48, Solo Autos Garage and Central Taxis. Beyond this are buildings numbered 46 to 42 High Street. Several cars and a lorry belonging to polypipe PLC can be seen. A man is walking along the causeway past the traffic cones on the edge of the building site that is to become Trafalgar Gardens. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
96 Queen Street, the premises of APS estate agents and Fresh Fayre. Pictured in August 1999.

5. Morley in the 1990s

96 Queen Street, the premises of APS estate agents and Fresh Fayre. Pictured in August 1999. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Shops numbered 70 - 76 Queen Street in August 1999. No. 76 on the left is Granada TV Rental, then no. 74 M & C Lawton greengrocers, no. 72 The Children's Society charity shop and no. 70 on the right Mayfair Ladies' Hair Stylists.

6. Morley in the 1990s

Shops numbered 70 - 76 Queen Street in August 1999. No. 76 on the left is Granada TV Rental, then no. 74 M & C Lawton greengrocers, no. 72 The Children's Society charity shop and no. 70 on the right Mayfair Ladies' Hair Stylists. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice