4 . Morley in the 1990s

Looking north east along Morley High Street in August 1998. In the centre is no. 48, Solo Autos Garage and Central Taxis. Beyond this are buildings numbered 46 to 42 High Street. Several cars and a lorry belonging to polypipe PLC can be seen. A man is walking along the causeway past the traffic cones on the edge of the building site that is to become Trafalgar Gardens. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive