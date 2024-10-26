Toby Carvery Morley: Reopening date set as popular Leeds restaurant shuts for refurbishment
Toby Carvery, located on Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, closed on Monday, October 14 as work got underway on the new look restaurant.
The popular four-star Google reviews venue is set to be shut for a month as extensive refurbishment work is carried out.
A spokesperson for owner Mitchells & Butlers said: “The restaurant has had a full remodel including furniture, carpets and décor.
“As a result, several new jobs have been recruited for from the local area for both Front of House and Back of House roles.”
It is set to reopen on Wednesday, November 13 just in time for the start of the festive period, which it is still accepting bookings for.
The nearest Toby Carvery during the temporary closure is located at 244-246 Rooley Lane, Bradford, BD5 8LB.
