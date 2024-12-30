15 of the last remaining traditional authentic Leeds pubs which remain open today

1. The Templar Hotel
The Templar Hotel on Templar Street is believed to have originally been constructed in the early 19th century and was formerly known as the Templars' Inn. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Ship Inn
The Ship Inn on Briggate dates from Georgian times and it was once one of the haunts of actors, musicians and other people connected with the theatre due to the close proximity of the City Varieties, the Grand Theatre, and the now demolished Empire and Theatre Royal. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. The Adelphi
This pub on the corner of Dock Street with Hunslet Road on Leeds Bridge dates back to 1839 although the present inn dates from the turn of the 20th century. Launched as a Tetley Heritage pub by the Lord Mayor of Leeds in October of 1978, The Adelphi was made a Grade II listed building by the Department of National Heritage in April 1994. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. The Palace
Built as a home for a timber merchant in 1741, the Palace on Kirkgate was registered as an inn 100 years later in 1841. It is believed to have been names The Palace after one of the breweries whose ale it used to sell. From 1874, it was owned by the Castelow family who brewed their own beer, and are all buried in St. Peter’s graveyard next door. It was bought by Melbourne Breweries in 1926, then passed on to Tetley’s in the 1960s. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Whitelock's
Whitelock's has been serving fine food and exemplary drinks to locals and to visitors to Leeds city centre for more than 300 years. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Cardigan Arms
Named after the Earl of Cardigan on whose estate it stood, the Kirkstall Road pub's origins date back to the 18th century. During the 19th century landlord William Dawson also farmed cattle on the site, but by 1890 the pub was run down. Threatened with the refusal to renew the licence, its new owners completely rebuilt the pub and it remains in much the same state today with its multi-roomed layout and original glass, tiling and wood screens intact. | YPN Photo: YPN
