15 of the last remaining traditional authentic Leeds pubs which remain open today

4 . The Palace

Built as a home for a timber merchant in 1741, the Palace on Kirkgate was registered as an inn 100 years later in 1841. It is believed to have been names The Palace after one of the breweries whose ale it used to sell. From 1874, it was owned by the Castelow family who brewed their own beer, and are all buried in St. Peter’s graveyard next door. It was bought by Melbourne Breweries in 1926, then passed on to Tetley’s in the 1960s. | YPN Photo: YPN