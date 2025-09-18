A fan-favourite cocktail bar in Leeds city centre is set to reopen this weekend following a £100 million nationwide investment.

Popular cocktail hotspot, Be At One Leeds on Boar Lane, is ready to reopen on Friday, September 19 following an exciting six-figure investment.

The investment is part of Stonegate Group’s ongoing dedication to invest in their venues with Stonegate investing £100 million in 2024 into improving their pubs, bars and clubs, with Be At One Leeds the latest example of the group’s dedication to enhancing their venues.

As part of the six-figure investment, Be At One will now have a brand-new bar that has been rebuilt from scratch with a pristine new look and feel, allowing for quicker service and more space for specially trained staff to showcase their cocktail making flair.

General Manager at Be At One Leeds Boar Lane, Craig Philips, said: “We’ve been working hard on this refurbishment, and this major investment has truly made our bar the ultimate spot for cocktails in Leeds.

“We’re so excited to reopen on Friday and can’t wait to see what our guests think of the new look – and with over 100 cocktails on the menu, we’re proud to be the city’s biggest and best party destination.”

The new bar is set to make every visit to Be At One feel more inviting than ever. The once marble walls have been transformed with exposed brick, adding warmth and character to the much-loved Leeds venue.

As guests approach the bar, they will notice a comfy new range of seating designed to provide a newfound sense of comfort to the popular cocktail bar. The improved seating area sees the bar receive a small increase in capacity meaning more Leeds' locals can make the most of the popular happy hour offer.

One of the venue’s flagship offers, happy hour’s 2-4-1 cocktails are also available daily and until 6pm on Saturdays – set to draw even more guests to the Leeds bar. Be At One is also also launching exclusive student deals, including cocktails for just £6. Simply download the MiXR app, show a valid student ID.

Alongside this, Saturday will mark the return of Paloma Club, where guests can enjoy £5 Palomas with tequila offers and two-for-one cocktails available all day, bringing the ultimate party to Leeds.