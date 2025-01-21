Leeds Kirkgate Market celebrates record-breaking year as £10 million transformation continues into 2025
Last year, the historic market welcomed over 5.9 million visitors, a four per cent increase from 2023, and saw the arrival of 20 new businesses - the highest annual total to date.
In 2025, the market will continue its £10 million refurbishment of the 19th-century blockshops area. The project’s first phase revitalised 24 units with modern amenities, including LED lighting, additional storage, new canopy fronts, and electric roller shutters.
The second and final phase, set to conclude in March, will deliver 16 upgraded units, with five pre-let and three reserved by current traders.
Dating back to 1875, the blockshops are the oldest surviving structures at Kirkgate Market. Wider improvements include roofing repairs, new glazing for brightened walkways, upgraded guttering and lowered floors to improve accessibility.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, emphasised the importance of the market’s ongoing evolution, stating: “We’re hugely proud of both Leeds Kirkgate Market’s past and the investment we’ve made to ensure it has an equally bright future.
“It’s extremely pleasing, therefore, to see footfall at the market continuing to grow and plenty of new businesses beating a path to its door.
“The transformation of the blockshops area is an important part of the current success story, with a really encouraging level of interest and take-up in the units that have been renovated to date.
“We are now aiming to maintain that momentum as further units are completed and made available for use over the course of 2025."
He added: “The improvements at the market – coupled with its popular programme of events for all the family – mean that, more than ever, this is an asset the whole city can enjoy and take pride in.”
