The gallery showcases the daily hustle and bustle of life at Kirkgate Market during the 1990s. Butcher's Row, Game Row the fish market, the Market Hall as well as the outside market all fall under the spotlight to provide a fascinating glimpse into the shopping habits of a generation of bargain-hunters. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
This photo from September 1999 shows some of the 20 plus shops contained within Butchers Row. Prices, B.& J. Ballards, Craigs and Mr. Meats shops are prominent in this photo. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
Rhodes Cafe at the bottom of the interior market. It was sometimes known as the Pie'n' Peas stall, but sold a large range of light meals and snacks. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
A view along Butcher's Row in the indoor section of the Market in September 1999. The area is full of shoppers and a "fish market" sign is overhead. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
Inside the market from September 1999 showing Mike's carpet stall on the right and a clothes stall on the left. Across rows G and F can be seen a bag and suitcase stall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
This view of the outdoor market shows a row of fruit and vegetable stalls. In the background is the Leeds City bus station with the National Express sign prominent. In the distance is Millgarth Police Station. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
A fruit stall on the outdoor Kirkgate Market. A row of fruit for sale with the stallholder stood behind. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
