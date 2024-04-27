The gallery showcases the daily hustle and bustle of life at Kirkgate Market during the 1990s. Butcher's Row, Game Row the fish market, the Market Hall as well as the outside market all fall under the spotlight to provide a fascinating glimpse into the shopping habits of a generation of bargain-hunters. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The night Kirkgate Market was devastated by fire LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails