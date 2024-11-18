Leeds Kirkgate Market: Online bakery Miley Cakery opens first permanent store in 1904 Hall
Miley Cakery opened in Leeds Kirkgate Market last week, transforming Unit 17 in the 1904 Hall into a paradise for sweet treat lovers.
The bakery, which began as an online business, sells a range of gorgeous cupcakes, cakes and biscuits.
Its owner announced the arrival of its first bricks-and-mortar store via the brand’s official social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “I Did It!
“My first day has officially come to an end, and what an incredible day it has been! Thank you to everyone who stopped by, shared kind words, or supported me.
“If you missed me today, don’t worry—I’ll be here again next Monday with more delicious cupcakes and sweet treats waiting for you.”
It continued: “Here’s to many more sweet days ahead. Thank you for being part of my journey from the very start!”
The business is the latest to open in the 1904 Hall. Last week, Colombian cafe Obleas To Go launched its first permanent store in Unit 22.
Miley Cakery is open from 11:30am to 5:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Wednesday and Sunday.
