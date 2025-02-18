Tikkaway Rodley: Fully furnished chicken and chips takeaway in Leeds up for 'quick sale' at £20,000
Tikkaway Chicken & Chip, located on Rodley Lane, Rodley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £20,000.
Located opposite the Owl Inn pub, the sale offers a “unique opportunity” to acquire a well-established takeaway business with a proven track record. It has been listed by The Franchise Consultant.
The ad listing said: “Currently running as a takeaway and delivery called Chicken & Chip. Priced to sell quickly, the takeaway is looking for new owners to allow the current owner to focus on his other business.
“Previously operated successfully for 10 years in the same location, Chicken & Chip is currently closed, allowing the new owner to renovate, rebrand, or continue with the existing concept.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
All assets including kitchen equipment, furniture and fixtures are included as part of the sale.
Yearly turnover and net profits have not been disclosed but are available on request.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.