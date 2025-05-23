A popular pizza company is set to open its second site in north Leeds.

Homeboy Pizza Co, recently nominated for best pizza restaurant at the 2025 Deliveroo Awards, is set to take over Harpo's takeaway on Street Lane, Roundhay.

Homeboy Pizza Co is set to take over Harpo's takeaway on Street Lane, Roundhay.

Teasing the opening on Instagram, Homeboy Pizza Co, said: “Homeboy Pizza Co 2. July 2025,” posted alongside an image of Harpo’s Street Lane site.

Harry started the business during the first lockdown of 2020, when he bought an outdoor pizza oven and began selling pizzas to his neighbours for no more than a fiver.

Homeboy Pizza Co soon took up residency in Call Lane bar Roland’s, before opening its first standalone “New York-style pizza shop” in Burley last June.