A Leeds sourdough pizza business is opening a restaurant next month.

Homeboy Pizza Co has announced it will be opening its first ever permanent restaurant in Burley on June 1.

It will be taking over the Harpo’s Pizza venue on Burley Road, an independent pizza shop that also has a site in Roundhay.

The announcement of Homeboy Pizza Co’s takeover was made on its social media channels.

Homeboy Pizza Co is set to take over Harpo's Pizza in Burley. Photo: Google Street View/Homeboy Pizza Co

The Instagram post by Harpo’s Pizza said: “Dear Burley, Kirkstall & Headingley… After nearly 5 years operating from Burley Road we have decided to hand over our keys to the 2nd best pizza man in Leeds @homeboypizzaco.

“Harry not only produces the best pizza’s in Leeds, he is also a really great guy and we wish him all the very best in his new venture.

“We would like to thank all our amazing, loyal and brilliant customers for all their support, we couldn’t have done it without you.

“@homeboypizzaco will be launching from the 1st of June with the existing Harpo’s team so please show him some love!

“Our Street Lane shop will continue as usual edging closer to Harpo’s Pizza 50th year in business.”