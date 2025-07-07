Churros Locos Leeds: Dessert shop for sale - nine months after opening first Yorkshire site at St John's Centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A popular dessert shop has been put up for sale - just nine months after opening in Leeds city centre.

Churros Locos, opened at the St John’s Shopping Centre, Leeds, in October last year - its first Yorkshire site.

Now just nine months later, the family-owned dessert shop, offering a selection of fresh churros, gelato and a diverse range of dipping sauces, has been listed for sale by Intelligent Business Partners at an asking price of £50,000.

Churros Locos, which opened at the St John’s Shopping Centre, in October has been put up for sale.placeholder image
Churros Locos, which opened at the St John’s Shopping Centre, in October has been put up for sale. | Churros Locos/Google

The ad listing said: “There is ample room for growth with the right creative marketing strategies and a stronger social media presence. The vendor is happy to offer training and a handover period at their own cost to ensure a smooth transition.

“This is an ideal acquisition for someone looking to capitalise on an established location with a proven concept, offering the opportunity to drive growth and expansion through strategic marketing and brand development.”

Churros Locos has become a quick fan-favourite at the St John’s Centre with a 4.8-star Google reviews rating and 2.1K followers on their national Facebook page.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £68,640. Net profits have not been disclosed.

