A popular dessert shop has been put up for sale - just nine months after opening in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churros Locos, opened at the St John’s Shopping Centre, Leeds, in October last year - its first Yorkshire site.

Now just nine months later, the family-owned dessert shop, offering a selection of fresh churros, gelato and a diverse range of dipping sauces, has been listed for sale by Intelligent Business Partners at an asking price of £50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churros Locos, which opened at the St John’s Shopping Centre, in October has been put up for sale. | Churros Locos/Google

The ad listing said: “There is ample room for growth with the right creative marketing strategies and a stronger social media presence. The vendor is happy to offer training and a handover period at their own cost to ensure a smooth transition.

“This is an ideal acquisition for someone looking to capitalise on an established location with a proven concept, offering the opportunity to drive growth and expansion through strategic marketing and brand development.”

Churros Locos has become a quick fan-favourite at the St John’s Centre with a 4.8-star Google reviews rating and 2.1K followers on their national Facebook page.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £68,640. Net profits have not been disclosed.