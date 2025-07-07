Churros Locos Leeds: Dessert shop for sale - nine months after opening first Yorkshire site at St John's Centre
Churros Locos, opened at the St John’s Shopping Centre, Leeds, in October last year - its first Yorkshire site.
Now just nine months later, the family-owned dessert shop, offering a selection of fresh churros, gelato and a diverse range of dipping sauces, has been listed for sale by Intelligent Business Partners at an asking price of £50,000.
The ad listing said: “There is ample room for growth with the right creative marketing strategies and a stronger social media presence. The vendor is happy to offer training and a handover period at their own cost to ensure a smooth transition.
“This is an ideal acquisition for someone looking to capitalise on an established location with a proven concept, offering the opportunity to drive growth and expansion through strategic marketing and brand development.”
Churros Locos has become a quick fan-favourite at the St John’s Centre with a 4.8-star Google reviews rating and 2.1K followers on their national Facebook page.
