A new churros place is set to open in Leeds city centre.

Churros Locos will be opening in the St John’s Shopping Centre later this year.

This is the family-owned business’ first shop in the city, with the opening announcement made via the brand’s official social media channels.

Churros Locos is set to open in the St Johns Shopping Centre, Leeds. Photo: Churros Locos | Churros Locos/Google

The full Instagram post said: “Exciting News, Leeds!

“Churros Locos is coming your way! Get ready to indulge in our freshly made churros, because we’re opening a brand new store in Leeds very soon.

“Stay tuned for the grand opening date—sweetness is just around the corner!”

An established brand, Churros Locos has sites in Manchester, Derby, Peterborough and Milton Keynes.

The Latin dessert is made fresh in front of customers who have an option of 10 different dipping sauces to choose from.

Churros Locos also offers 16 handmade gelatos in every flavour from vanilla and chocolate to pistachio and passionfruit cheesecake as well as coffee, chai lattes and hot chocolate.