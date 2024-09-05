Churros Locos Leeds: Popular family-owned dessert shop set to open in St John's Centre
Churros Locos will be opening in the St John’s Shopping Centre later this year.
This is the family-owned business’ first shop in the city, with the opening announcement made via the brand’s official social media channels.
The full Instagram post said: “Exciting News, Leeds!
“Churros Locos is coming your way! Get ready to indulge in our freshly made churros, because we’re opening a brand new store in Leeds very soon.
“Stay tuned for the grand opening date—sweetness is just around the corner!”
An established brand, Churros Locos has sites in Manchester, Derby, Peterborough and Milton Keynes.
The Latin dessert is made fresh in front of customers who have an option of 10 different dipping sauces to choose from.
Churros Locos also offers 16 handmade gelatos in every flavour from vanilla and chocolate to pistachio and passionfruit cheesecake as well as coffee, chai lattes and hot chocolate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.