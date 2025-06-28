IC Italian Morley: Top-rated restaurant put up for sale at £85,000 - one year after opening in Leeds town
IC Italian, located in Queen Street, Morley, has been listed for sale by Goodwins Business Brokers at an asking price of £85,000.
Opening last May, the popular restaurant is rated 4.7-stars out of five from 116 Google reviews.
Located opposite Morley Town Hall, the restaurant’s prime spot ensures high visibility and easy access for both walk-ins and pre-booked parties.
The ad listing said: “Since its launch, IC Italian has quickly become a standout dining destination for locals and visitors alike - celebrated for its warm hospitality, authentic Italian cuisine, and contemporary, stylish interiors.
“This opportunity is ideal for experienced restaurateurs and chefs seeking a quality venue to showcase their skills and reputation, or investors wanting a profitable, well-reviewed, and growth-ready restaurant in a prime Leeds suburb.”
IC Italian currently accommodates up to 55 covers but can be increased to 80 with additional furniture, making it suitable for larger gatherings and special events.
The menu spans handmade pastas, stone-baked pizzas, fresh seafood, premium meats, vegetarian options, and decadent desserts. All dishes are prepared to order, with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients.
Benefitting from significant repeat custom, the business achieves an annual turnover of £170,000 and net profits of £40,000.
