A new pancake and dessert cafe is preparing to open its doors in Leeds city centre.
Japanese-style souffle pancake brand Fluffy Fluffy will be officially opening its doors at the Light on the Headrow from 12pm next Saturday (November 11).
Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds
Fluffy Fluffy will be officially opening its doors at the Light this Saturday lunchtime.
Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds
The leading Canadian dessert brand is famous for serving up their viral-sensation light and fluffy pancakes.
Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds
Fluffy Fluffy Leeds will be the first UK store to serve their pancakes with locally sourced, soft serve ice cream.
Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds
Guests will be able to choose from flavours such as vanilla, cookies and cream, strawberry, and chocolate.
Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds
It's the latest prime city-centre dessert hotspot, nestled on the Headrow among a number of other popular foodie spots such as Miller and Carter and Tamatanga.
Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds
Featuring a mixture of tables and booths, Fluffy Fluffy will be the ultimate mates date spot in Leeds for both big and small groups.