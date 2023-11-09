Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 brilliant pictures offer first look inside Fluffy Fluffy pancake and dessert cafe opening in Leeds Headrow

A new pancake and dessert cafe is preparing to open its doors in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Japanese-style souffle pancake brand Fluffy Fluffy will be officially opening its doors at the Light on the Headrow from 12pm next Saturday (November 11).

The brand new 44 cover cafe will be located at 62 The Headrow and promises to be the brand’s most prestigious store yet, with an opening weekend full treats and free giveaways.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe took an exclusive look inside ahead of opening...

Fluffy Fluffy will be officially opening its doors at the Light this Saturday lunchtime.

1. Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds

Fluffy Fluffy will be officially opening its doors at the Light this Saturday lunchtime. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The leading Canadian dessert brand is famous for serving up their viral-sensation light and fluffy pancakes.

2. Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds

The leading Canadian dessert brand is famous for serving up their viral-sensation light and fluffy pancakes. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Fluffy Fluffy Leeds will be the first UK store to serve their pancakes with locally sourced, soft serve ice cream.

3. Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds

Fluffy Fluffy Leeds will be the first UK store to serve their pancakes with locally sourced, soft serve ice cream. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Guests will be able to choose from flavours such as vanilla, cookies and cream, strawberry, and chocolate.

4. Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds

Guests will be able to choose from flavours such as vanilla, cookies and cream, strawberry, and chocolate. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It’s the latest prime city-centre dessert hotspot, nestled on the Headrow among a number of other popular foodie spots such as Miller and Carter and Tamatanga.

5. Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds

It’s the latest prime city-centre dessert hotspot, nestled on the Headrow among a number of other popular foodie spots such as Miller and Carter and Tamatanga. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Featuring a mixture of tables and booths, Fluffy Fluffy will be the ultimate mates date spot in Leeds for both big and small groups.

6. Fluffy Fluffy dessert cafe on the Headrow, Leeds

Featuring a mixture of tables and booths, Fluffy Fluffy will be the ultimate mates date spot in Leeds for both big and small groups. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

