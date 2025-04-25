Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coffee shop in Leeds city centre has been listed for sale at a reduced price.

Click Coffee, located inside the St John’s Centre in Leeds, has been put up for sale at a reduced asking price of £69,950.

The ad listing said: “An extremely loyal customer base has been stablished attracting those from Leeds city centre and surrounding conurbations, benefiting from the footfall of those passing through the St Johns Centre (with all retail units fully let) and nearby student accommodation.

“Currently trading Monday to Saturday, there’s scope to extend opening hours especially to open on Sundays to maximize the full potential of its prime location and excellent reputation.”

The business serves a great selection of hot drinks ranging from roast bean coffee and a selection of tea's, to fresh deli sandwiches, cakes and ice cream.

Click Coffee has indoor seating, serving food and drink to eat in or takeaway days a week. The annual turnover and net profits have not been disclosed.