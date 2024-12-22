Burger King St Johns Centre: Fast food giant opens new branch in Leeds city centre

By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT
A new Burger King has opened in Leeds city centre.

The fast food giant’s latest branch inside St Johns Shopping Centre welcomed its first customers last Thursday (December 12).

The newly opened Burger King in St Johns Centre, Leeds.The newly opened Burger King in St Johns Centre, Leeds.
The newly opened Burger King in St Johns Centre, Leeds. | St Johns Centre

Located on the lower floor of the retail destination by Dortmund Square, the arrival of the restaurant follows another recent opening of the Mexican-inspired dessert restaurant Churros Locos.

Bosses at the shopping centre said the new Burger King would “boast modern interiors including comfortable seating to enhance the dining experience”.

It has both takeaway and delivery options. Andrew Stringer, the manager at the shopping centre, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Burger King to St Johns, expanding our lineup of well-known brands and enhancing the dining options for our loyal customers.”

