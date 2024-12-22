Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Burger King has opened in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly opened Burger King in St Johns Centre, Leeds. | St Johns Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on the lower floor of the retail destination by Dortmund Square, the arrival of the restaurant follows another recent opening of the Mexican-inspired dessert restaurant Churros Locos.

Bosses at the shopping centre said the new Burger King would “boast modern interiors including comfortable seating to enhance the dining experience”.

It has both takeaway and delivery options. Andrew Stringer, the manager at the shopping centre, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Burger King to St Johns, expanding our lineup of well-known brands and enhancing the dining options for our loyal customers.”