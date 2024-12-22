Burger King St Johns Centre: Fast food giant opens new branch in Leeds city centre
The fast food giant’s latest branch inside St Johns Shopping Centre welcomed its first customers last Thursday (December 12).
Located on the lower floor of the retail destination by Dortmund Square, the arrival of the restaurant follows another recent opening of the Mexican-inspired dessert restaurant Churros Locos.
Bosses at the shopping centre said the new Burger King would “boast modern interiors including comfortable seating to enhance the dining experience”.
It has both takeaway and delivery options. Andrew Stringer, the manager at the shopping centre, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Burger King to St Johns, expanding our lineup of well-known brands and enhancing the dining options for our loyal customers.”
