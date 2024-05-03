Leeds city centre: 15 photos take you back to St Johns Shopping Centre in the 1990s

These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of city centre shoppers.

Published 3rd May 2024, 04:45 BST

They showcase the best of what the St Johns Shopping Centre had to offer during the 1990s, a decade when shoppers spent hours looking around the shops for bargains. The photos take you up and down the escalator to put the shops you (prpbably) visited back in the day into focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photo memories of the St Johns Centre in th 1990s.

1. St Johns Centre in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories of the St Johns Centre in th 1990s. Photo: YPN

The top level of the Centre in September 1999 with index Catologue shop on left.

2. St Johns Centre in the 1990s

The top level of the Centre in September 1999 with index Catologue shop on left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The escalator and stairs in the Centre in September 1999. Sports Soccer Sportswear store on the right.

3. St Johns Centre in the 1990s

The escalator and stairs in the Centre in September 1999. Sports Soccer Sportswear store on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The front of St Johns Centre in September 1999. Topshop is visible.

4. St Johns Centre in the 1990s

The front of St Johns Centre in September 1999. Topshop is visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4 Sight Opticians, Index Catalogue Shop and Jumbo Records are among the shops visible. Pictured in September 1999.

5. St Johns Centre in the 1990s

4 Sight Opticians, Index Catalogue Shop and Jumbo Records are among the shops visible. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking across The Headrow towards Dortmund Square and the entrance to the St John's Centre. JJB Sports store can be seen on the left with Allders department store on the right.

6. St Johns Centre in the 1990s

Looking across The Headrow towards Dortmund Square and the entrance to the St John's Centre. JJB Sports store can be seen on the left with Allders department store on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

