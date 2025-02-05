A popular noodle bar and takeaway spot has confirmed the opening date of its first Leeds restaurant.

Chopstix, the Asian-style noodle bar, has announced it will be opening a new restaurant at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

The new restaurant will take a spot in the centre’s massive food court, joining more than thirty other restaurants and takeaways in the space, and is set to open its doors from 11am on Thursday, February 13 with a massive opening day event including giveaways, free prizes, games and more.

It is the chain’s first mainstream Leeds store having previously opened at Skelton Lake Services, located at junction 45 of the M1.

Chopstix has announced it will be opening a new restaurant at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds. | NW/suzanne Bromley/Google

Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “Leeds is one of the most exciting cities in the North and we’re so thrilled to be bringing some big, bold flavours for the thousands of eager flavour cravers.

“Everywhere we open a new store, we’re always thrilled with the response; so many people are looking for a quick, tasty and affordable option for lunch and on-the-go food that can scratch the itch for those fresh flavours that you get with our food. We’re excited to welcome our Leeds fans to the store.”

Open Monday to Saturday between 10.30am and 10pm and Sundays between 10.30am and 6pm, the new store has capacity to seat up to 46 eager diners and will also bring 25 new jobs to the city.

Chopstix has quickly become one of the UK’s most popular quick service restaurants, with its focus on Asian flavour in a quick and accessible way making it a firm favourite throughout the country.

As well as take away classics like Sweet & Sour Chicken and Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chopstix has a range of fresh flavours including the spicy Firecracker Chicken with a fiery garlic and chilli seasoning, and brand favourites like Chicken Katsu Curry and the restaurants signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “It’s great to welcome Chopstix to our incredible mix of restaurants here at White Rose, and we’re honoured to be home to the brand’s first Leeds store.

“Chopstix’s menu of Asian-inspired flavours is set to be a hit with our guests, and we know its special opening offers will go down a treat.”

Fans will also be able to order for delivery or takeaway from the new store to satisfy any cravings they have at home.

Leeds new Chopstix store is the chain’s second new store of 2025, and follows a bumper year in 2024 in which the brand added stores in Portsmouth, Guildford, Basildon, Basingstoke and London’s O2 - now numbering over 115 locations across the UK.