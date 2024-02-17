Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 17 best-rated White Rose Shopping Centre restaurants and food outlets according to Google reviews

The White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds has plenty of restaurants and food outlets to satisfy your taste buds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Home to over 120 stores and a large food court, the White Rose Shopping Centre is home to a plethora of food options - from Italian restaurant Prezzo's to fast food giant McDonald's.

In October 2022, the White Rose celebrated the opening of the Scribbling Mill, an all new £950,000 Wetherspoons pub, and last May celebrated the grand opening of a new 97,000 square foot, M&S megastore.

With plenty of flavours to choose from, the White Rose remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Here are the 17 best-rated White Rose restaurants and food outlets according to Google reviews...

The White Rose KFC is rated at 2.7 stars according to Google reviews.

1. KFC - 2.7 stars

The White Rose KFC is rated at 2.7 stars according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme

The White Rose Spud U Like is rated at 2.7 stars according to Google reviews.

2. Spud U Like - 2.7 stars

The White Rose Spud U Like is rated at 2.7 stars according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme

The White Rose McDonalds is rated at 3.6 stars according to Google reviews.

3. McDonalds - 3.6 stars

The White Rose McDonalds is rated at 3.6 stars according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme

The White Rose Frankie and Bennys is rated at 3.8 stars according to Google reviews.

4. Frankie and Bennys - 3.8 stars

The White Rose Frankie and Bennys is rated at 3.8 stars according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme

The White Rose Pizza Hut is rated at 3.8 stars according to Google reviews.

5. Pizza Hut - 3.8 stars

The White Rose Pizza Hut is rated at 3.8 stars according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme

The White Rose Graveleys chippy is rated at 4 stars according to Google reviews.

6. Graveleys - 4 stars

The White Rose Graveleys chippy is rated at 4 stars according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme

