Street mural artist Burley Banksy is set to open a permanent store in Leeds city centre.

Following the success of last year’s pop-up art studio, Leeds-based artist Andy McVeigh, famously known as Burley Banksy, is set to have a longer-term presence at the Merrion Centre from Friday, January 31.

Fans of his vibrant and thought-provoking urban art which celebrates the city of Leeds will now have the opportunity to visit his latest studio on the upper balcony of the Centre on an ongoing basis.

Burley Banksy said: “Having a more permanent base at the Merrion Centre is an incredible opportunity. It’s a chance for people to drop in whenever they like, see new pieces as they’re created, and even chat with me about my work.

“I’m looking forward to meeting more fans, collaborating with the community, and continuing to share my love for Leeds through my art.”

Visitors can expect a rotating selection of artwork, including hand-painted canvases, limited-edition prints, and bespoke creations celebrating Leeds’ past and present - from legendary Leeds United players to depictions of the city’s landmarks.

The new studio will operate on flexible opening hours, allowing fans to drop in and browse or purchase art at their convenience. Whether a long-time admirer of Burley Banksy’s work or new to his artistry, this permanent space promises an “ever-changing display of creativity and passion.”

Katrina Townsend, Area Operations Manager at Town Centre Securities PLC, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Burley Banksy back to the Merrion Centre on a longer-term basis.

“His art has become synonymous with the identity of Leeds, and this dedicated space will give visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in his creativity. Supporting local talent is central to our mission, and we’re proud to play a part in Burley Banksy’s journey.”

In addition to being a hub for art lovers, the studio is set to host interactive workshops, allowing families and individuals to engage directly with Burley Banksy’s creative process. These sessions provide an opportunity to learn about urban art techniques and even create personalized pieces inspired by the artist’s distinctive style.

The Burley Banksy studio will open on the upper balcony level of the Merrion Centre, with opening times available via the Centre’s website and social media channels.