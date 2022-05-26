Burley Banksy helps students create amazing mural at St Mary's Menston school

Andy McVeigh is known for creating amazing artwork across the city.

He was asked to help paint a mural at St Mary's designed by a Year 11 student

Luana wanted to capture the essence of the changing world during Covid - with a 'never give up' message showing how people carried on "in the worst of times".

The mural has many aspects including shells which signify each school year group and messages remembering those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

Year 12 student Izzy Mulholland explained: "The past two years have consisted of what many of us could never have imagined, the Covid-19 pandemic meant uncertain times for everyone, lockdowns, countless months off school and limits on everyday activities that were so easily taken for granted.

"But as we finally seem to have reached that light at the end of the tunnel, the light that some of us wondered if we would ever see, St Mary’s Menston wanted a permanent symbol of what we and the whole world have experienced, a focus on the aspects we should come together to remember."

"Inside the shells, members of each year group have drawn hearts with their names or messages, a subtle nod to the hearts that can be seen on London’s Covid memorial, the 150,000 hearts on what once was a plain wall, remembering those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

"This added a personal touch to the mural, encouraging students to leave their own personal mark which will be acknowledged for years to come by the students of the future."

Izzy told the YEP the "thrill of watching the St Mary’s inspired artwork appear on the wall" has been "felt by many of the pupils who know of the city’s very own Banksy and his work in the surrounding areas".

"Most importantly, now his work can be displayed and admired by all the pupils to commemorate their resilience and unity, that we came through such challenging times, helping each other along the way and coming out the other side as a stronger school community", she added.

"This mural will be here for years to come, a reminder of everything that the past two years has thrown at us, but most importantly a lasting reminder, a display of the strength of togetherness and resilience, a celebration of getting through and as a school community, being stronger and closer still.

"When Covid-19 is, we hope, a distant memory, perhaps some of our children and grandchildren will attend St Mary’s, the mural will then be a part of important history as well as now, for us, being a reminder of such recent and challenging times.

"Through the design of the students and the skills of Burley Banksy, it’s a part of all of us that will live on and something that will never be forgotten."