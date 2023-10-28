An exhibition of Leeds United artwork is being held at a pub by Elland Road for one day only.
The Old Peacock is hosting an exhibition of work by local artists Andy McVeigh – known as the ‘Burley Banksy’ – Lee Buccilli and Karl Jordan that fans can enjoy before and after the Whites’ match against Huddersfield Town at 12.30pm.
Fans can purchase discounted prints of the original paintings displayed by the artists – all of whom are lifelong Leeds United supporters.
Karl Jordan told the YEP that the three artists came together to “give back to the supporters and offer art across the board”.
Check out some of our photos from the exhibition in the gallery below:
Artists (from left) Karl Jordan, Lee Buccilli and Andy McVeigh with some of their work on display at The Old Peacock on Elland Road. Photo: Steve Riding
Karl Jordan with some of his work on display Photo: Steve Riding
Prints will be available to buy on the day Photo: Steve Riding
Prints by Andy McVeigh - known as Burley Banksy - will be on display Photo: Steve Riding
Artist Andy McVeigh with some of his work on display Photo: Steve Riding
The exhibition is only on for one day so Leeds United fans are urged to go down either before or after the team's game against Huddersfield this afternoon Photo: Steve Riding