Leeds United art exhibition featuring work by Burley Banksy held for one day during match with Huddersfield Town

An exhibition of Leeds United artwork is being held at a pub by Elland Road for one day only.
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST

The Old Peacock is hosting an exhibition of work by local artists Andy McVeigh – known as the ‘Burley Banksy’ – Lee Buccilli and Karl Jordan that fans can enjoy before and after the Whites’ match against Huddersfield Town at 12.30pm.

Fans can purchase discounted prints of the original paintings displayed by the artists – all of whom are lifelong Leeds United supporters.

Karl Jordan told the YEP that the three artists came together to “give back to the supporters and offer art across the board”.

Check out some of our photos from the exhibition in the gallery below:

Artists (from left) Karl Jordan, Lee Buccilli and Andy McVeigh with some of their work on display at The Old Peacock on Elland Road.

1. Leeds United

Artists (from left) Karl Jordan, Lee Buccilli and Andy McVeigh with some of their work on display at The Old Peacock on Elland Road. Photo: Steve Riding

Karl Jordan with some of his work on display

2. Karl Jordan

Karl Jordan with some of his work on display Photo: Steve Riding

Prints will be available to buy on the day

3. Karl Jordan with some of his work on display

Prints will be available to buy on the day Photo: Steve Riding

Prints by Andy McVeigh - known as Burley Banksy - will be on display

4. Burley Banksy

Prints by Andy McVeigh - known as Burley Banksy - will be on display Photo: Steve Riding

Artist Andy McVeigh with some of his work on display

5. Burley Banksy

Artist Andy McVeigh with some of his work on display Photo: Steve Riding

The exhibition is only on for one day so Leeds United fans are urged to go down either before or after the team's game against Huddersfield this afternoon

6. One day only

The exhibition is only on for one day so Leeds United fans are urged to go down either before or after the team's game against Huddersfield this afternoon Photo: Steve Riding

