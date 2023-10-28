An exhibition of Leeds United artwork is being held at a pub by Elland Road for one day only.

The Old Peacock is hosting an exhibition of work by local artists Andy McVeigh – known as the ‘Burley Banksy’ – Lee Buccilli and Karl Jordan that fans can enjoy before and after the Whites’ match against Huddersfield Town at 12.30pm.

Fans can purchase discounted prints of the original paintings displayed by the artists – all of whom are lifelong Leeds United supporters.

Karl Jordan told the YEP that the three artists came together to “give back to the supporters and offer art across the board”.

