Burley Banksy has unveiled his latest project, designed in collaboration with Leeds schoolchildren.

The street artist, real name Andy McVeigh, worked with children at Reach Primary Learning Centre to transform the skate park at Holbeck Park. Covered in graffiti and looking tired, the skate park has now been brightened up with street art designed by pupils at Reach, a school for children at risk of exclusion.

The pupils met with Andy and local councillor Andrew Scopes to hand over their design brief, before working with the street artist to paint the designs – which are almost finished. The project was funded by Leeds City Council and Johnstone's Decorating Centre in Holbeck donated paint for the project.

The head of centre at Reach, Ali Elvidge, said: “The pupils of Reach Primary Learning Centre wanted to help improve the skate park as it is a busy area used by a number of local residents ranging from babies to adults.

"When they visited the site and met Coun Scopes and Burley Banksy they were quite shocked by how it was a such cool place but looked very neglected and spoiled. They felt that they had the skills to brighten it up and make people feel happier if they were having a sad time.”

Here are 15 pictures as pupils worked on the new project.

1 . Holbeck Skate Park Andy McVeigh, better known as Burley Banksy, has worked with schoolchildren from Reach Primary Learning Centre to transform Holbeck Skate Park Photo: Reach Primary Learning Centre Photo Sales

2 . Holbeck Skate Park The project was funded by Leeds City Council and the artwork has been led by the children, guided by Andy Photo: Andy McVeigh Photo Sales

3 . Holbeck Skate Park Andy said: “The skatepark was covered in graffiti and was looking pretty grim. I went into the school and did some drawings with the kids and they drew what they wanted to go on it." Photo: Reach Primary Learning Centre Photo Sales

4 . Holbeck Skate Park "We’ve tried to do each ramp as a different theme. It’s been mainly the kids’ work. It was a real boost for them to see their design and their art in a public place, in their locality, where loads of kids play and hang out. They’re street artists now.” Photo: Reach Primary Learning Centre Photo Sales