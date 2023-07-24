Holbeck Skate Park: 15 pictures as Burley Banksy unveils new street art with Leeds schoolchildren
The street artist, real name Andy McVeigh, worked with children at Reach Primary Learning Centre to transform the skate park at Holbeck Park. Covered in graffiti and looking tired, the skate park has now been brightened up with street art designed by pupils at Reach, a school for children at risk of exclusion.
The pupils met with Andy and local councillor Andrew Scopes to hand over their design brief, before working with the street artist to paint the designs – which are almost finished. The project was funded by Leeds City Council and Johnstone's Decorating Centre in Holbeck donated paint for the project.
The head of centre at Reach, Ali Elvidge, said: “The pupils of Reach Primary Learning Centre wanted to help improve the skate park as it is a busy area used by a number of local residents ranging from babies to adults.
"When they visited the site and met Coun Scopes and Burley Banksy they were quite shocked by how it was a such cool place but looked very neglected and spoiled. They felt that they had the skills to brighten it up and make people feel happier if they were having a sad time.”
Here are 15 pictures as pupils worked on the new project.