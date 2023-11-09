Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic artist, real name Andy McVeigh, has opened a one-of-a-kind pop-up art studio inside the shopping centre where visitors can check out, and buy, some his most celebrated works.

Burley Banksy has made a name for himself with his remarkable murals capturing the essence of the spirit of Leeds. With the opening of his new studio, he's bringing his art to a new platform for everyone to experience and enjoy.

Visitors to the pop-up studio can view and purchase prints and hand-painted canvases of Burley Banksy's most well known and beloved murals - just in time for Christmas. Part of the collection is also a number of Leeds United players, past and present, available in a range of sizes.

The artist is also looking to launch interactive in-store workshops where families and children can join in sessions led by McVeigh himself, to give everyone a chance to "bring a touch of the Banksy magic" to their own creative abilities.

On opening the studio, the artist said: “With the great opportunity of this store in the Merrion Centre I'm hoping people can come and see a version of the art I paint on the streets in a different setting and also come and contribute to some art in the shop itself.

"Art should be for everyone so I'm looking forward to meeting people and although my art work and merchandise will be for sale, hopefully they'll bring their kids and families and take part in a workshop to be creative and produce some art of their own."

The pop-up studio will be in the heart of the Merrion Centre, close to The Works, Drift Stop and this year’s Candy Cane Club. Merrion Centre said it will offer both visitors an "exceptional opportunity to explore the talents of one of Leeds' most celebrated artists".

James Broughton, Head of Marketing and Communications for Town Centre Securities PLC, owners of the Merrion Centre, added: "We are privileged to host the first Burley Banksy Pop-Up Art Studio at the Merrion Centre. Burley Banksy's work is an integral part of the Leeds art scene, and this event allows us to connect with the local community and share his incredible talent. This is another example of our commitment to showcasing and supporting local talent within our properties."