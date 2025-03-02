Bar Biccari Horbury: Italian restaurant in former Wakefield town bank for sale three years after closure
The former bank building, on Highfield Road, Horbury, has been vacant since former occupant Bar Biccari shut its doors in June 2022.
Located at the top of Horbury town centre, the popular Italian restaurant was forced to shut as a result of the cost of living crisis and a difficulty recruiting staff after the Covid-19 pandemic.
It been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at an asking price of £450,000.
The ad listing said: “Highly prominent former bank building in the heart of Horbury, tastefully converted into a unique restaurant and cocktail bar. The restaurant gained much recognition for its authentic Italian cuisine and excellent pizzas, baked in a bespoke built, imported wood-fired oven.
“The property is offered freehold with vacant possession and comes fully fitted and equipped.”
Bar Biccari features a reception bar with seating, the ground floor restaurant offers seating for over 50 diners, while the kitchen is “comprehensively equipped,” with a brick built wood-fired pizza oven.
The first floor includes an open plan dining room which has folding doors, enabling more private function areas if required, plus a separate cocktail bar with a glazed roof for lots of natural light and sliding doors leading to an outside terrace.
Weekly and annual turnover, plus net profits have not been disclosed.
