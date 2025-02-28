15 must-try pizza restaurants in Leeds for mouth-watering slices - including Pizza Pilgrims and Mr Dough

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

In the mood for pizza this weekend?

Leeds has a fantastic variety of pizza restaurants.

From Pizza Pilgrims' delicious sourdough pizzas, to Mr Dough's Nutella Pizza, there's something to satisfy everyone's taste.

Here are 15 top-rated pizza places in Leeds that you should try this weekend:

One reviewer said: "The drinks are delish and the pizzas...the best I had in Leeds so far"

1. Pizza Pilgrims, Boar Ln - 4.8/5 stars

One reviewer said: "The drinks are delish and the pizzas...the best I had in Leeds so far" | National World

One customer said: "First time visiting and won't be the last. Food was delicious, best mac and cheese I've ever had. Nduja pizza was sublime.. SUBLIME."

2. Pizza Punks, Bond St - 4.6/5 stars

One customer said: "First time visiting and won't be the last. Food was delicious, best mac and cheese I've ever had. Nduja pizza was sublime.. SUBLIME." | Google

One reviewer said: "Extraordinary service! The workers are all super kind, warm and welcoming and the food was superb."

3. Lievitoo Pizza, Woodhouse Ln - 4.9/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Extraordinary service! The workers are all super kind, warm and welcoming and the food was superb." | Google

One reviewer said: "Delicious BIG pizzas, amazing cocktails and great service in a cool space"

4. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana Leeds, New Station St - 4.6/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Delicious BIG pizzas, amazing cocktails and great service in a cool space" | Google

One customer said: "Fantastic service, great interior and the food was phenomenal. We had some small plates & some cheese and it was perfect! Going back for my birthday in May!"

5. LIVIN'Italy, Granary Wharf - 4.6/5 stars

One customer said: "Fantastic service, great interior and the food was phenomenal. We had some small plates & some cheese and it was perfect! Going back for my birthday in May!" | Bruce Rollinson

One customer said: "Pizza how it should be. Very good quality ingredients, wood fire, AMAZING."

6. Mr Dough, Woodsley Rd - 5/5 stars

One customer said: "Pizza how it should be. Very good quality ingredients, wood fire, AMAZING." | Mr Dough via Google

