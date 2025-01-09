Kerala Canteen: First look inside new Indian restaurant in Leeds putting modern twist on Keralan cuisine
Kerala Canteen, which is set to welcome its first customers tomorrow (January 10), will be the latest addition to the city’s food scene.
Based on St Peter’s Street near to the BBC Yorkshire building, the restaurant takes inspiration from Kerala’s beloved toddy shops where locals gather to enjoy food and drinks.
Award-winning chef Bobby Geetha is behind the new venture, a quarter-finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals who boasts more than over a decade of experience in five-star luxury kitchens and has trained under Michelin-starred chefs.
He explained how his passion for Kerala’s culinary heritage is deeply personal, rooted in his upbringing in Trivandrum. By blending time-honoured recipes with innovative techniques, he said he hoped to make every dish at Kerala Canteen a “masterpiece”.
Diners are encouraged to mix and match freshly prepared small plates, bowls, and sides, with a menu designed to foster a sense of sharing and connection.
The team said that they are committed to affordability and will ensure that the experience is accessible to everyone, as most dishes are priced below £10 with a zero-service charge policy.
Chef Abdulkhadar Allingal Siddique, who will lead the kitchen, has had an impressive career spanning Michelin-starred Indian restaurants in London, the prestigious Taj Group of luxury five-star hotels in India and the celebrated Tharavadu in Leeds.
Highlights on the menu at Kerala Canteen will include Trivandrum Fried Chicken, a nostalgic dish inspired by Bobby’s childhood, Beef and Bone Marrow Curry, and Green Goddess Cutlet, a modern vegetarian dish with a Keralan twist.
To celebrate its opening, there will be a 50 per cent discount on food for the entire first month. There will also be a loyalty programme, allowing diners to earn points that can be redeemed for free meals.
Kerala Canteen will open tomorrow (January 10).
