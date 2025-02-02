Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When journalist Nicky Kippax and her chef husband Al packed up their life in London to return to Yorkshire, the dream of running a sourdough bakery was born.

Struggling to find work in their respective fields in York, the couple started baking loaves of bread in their kitchen at home, delivering their freshly baked goods to local pubs every morning.

When demand for their traditional, no-nonsense, loaves increased, Bluebird Bakery was born.

Nicky and Al Kippax started baking sourdough bread in their kitchen at home before expanding to six locations around Yorkshire - including to Kirkgate Market in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

15 years later, the bakery has flourished across Yorkshire, including its 2017 expansion to Leeds’ Kirkgate Market, where it sells fresh loaves in a vibrant hub of food and culture.

Nicky told the Yorkshire Evening Post: [Opening in Kirkgate Market] felt like a move into a big, lively city.

"I'm from Leeds originally, so it was amazing for me to bring my bread back to where my roots were, and Kirkgate market just felt like a really good fit.

"It was on the cusp of getting a new lease on life, and it had a new kind of management team who wanted to bring more different types of cuisine and a lot of diversity to the market.

"We felt like we were just ahead of that little curve that was happening with the food industry there and thought it was such a great vibe in there that it would suit what we were trying to do with our real bread approach."

In the market, Bluebird Bakery sells bread freshly delivered from the bakery in Acomb from their display counter designed by local artist Jo Walton.

The stall at Kirkgate Market was designed by local artist Jo Walton. | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

Nicky said: "[Walton] had this bright idea of transforming the whole front because when you first see these little units, they're just whitewashed.

"You need a real kind of sense of adventure to bring them to life.

"She introduced all this warm lighting, this warm glow, this beautiful, like big wooden counter, which we've got in there."

While Al runs the bakery, Nicky oversees its six locations; Kirkgate Market, York, Malton, Acomb, Holmfirth and Beverley.

In Leeds, the team is made up of mainly mature students, artists, and musicians balancing their creative pursuits with part-time work.

The bakery prides itself on using local organic flour, and one product stands above the rest.

"The seven-seed sourdough shoots out. We can't make enough of it”, Nicky said. "We're very well known for our take on the chocolate brownie as well, which is a best seller."

While most products fly off the shelves, the seven-seed sourdough is a clear favourite. | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

Nicky said: "It's still changing all the time and it's an ever-evolving space.

"There's always exciting working there because there's always something happening.

"We're good friends with the Vietnamese guys who are doing the Pho down in the food market area and we know lots of the other traders, like the fishmongers.

“It's nice to kind of trade a little bit at the end of the day if you've got any bread left, so that's always a bonus as well. The traders all look out for each other.

"Kirkgate Market has got a real down-to-earth vibe about it, which we love."

For Nicky, independent businesses like hers are essential to keeping local economies thriving.

She said: "We keep the high street alive and I think more and more people are realising that we are the lifeblood of the industry.

"Without them, everything would be very identikit, wouldn't it? You know, everything would look the same.

"So I think we offer something different, and I think it's worth seeking out that something different."

From baking in their home kitchen in 2010 to running six locations, the journey has been challenging but rewarding.

"Kirkgate Market has got a real down-to-earth vibe about it, which we love." | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

Nicky said: "It was so difficult in the start and I think knowing the progress we've made over the years is something to be proud of.

“We still work together, my husband and I, you know, we're still managing this business together.

"Now we've got two kids, and my son, who's 15, is starting working at the Acomb bakery. So it's very much still a family business.”

She continued: “I think those family business values are what keeps us grounded.

“And even though Bluebird Bakery is much bigger than where we started, it's been done steadily and with the same values that we've always had."