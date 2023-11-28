An award-winning chippy in Leeds has been recognised as one of the UK’s top fish and chip shops.

The Bearded Sailor, located in Pudsey, has been awarded a place in the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Quality Accreditation.

The NFFF represents the nation’s fish and chip shops. It runs the scheme as a way of rewarding shops that provide good quality products and high hygiene standards, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.

Representatives from The Bearded Sailor said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme.

Owner Alex Papaioannou outside his fish and chip shop, The Bearded Sailor. The chippy has just been named one of the UK's top fish and chip shops by the National Federation of Fish Friers. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, whom I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

To qualify for the accreditation, each shop must have a virtual inspection. It accounts for the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying, sales skills, and the quality of the cooked product.

NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “The Bearded Sailor clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

The chippy has been recognised for its food and service many times before. It won the Yorkshire Evening Post’s very own Oliver Awards. More recently, the chippy was named a finalist at the Takeaway of the Year at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.