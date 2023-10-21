There is no shortage of excellent fish and chip shops in Leeds.
And we have rounded up seven for you try next.
1. 7 award-winning fish and chip shops in Leeds
Here are 7 award-winning fish and chip shops in the city. Photo: National World/Google
2. Fish Bank
Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet, won Fry 10 Best Fish and Chip Takeaway at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. It serves all the classics as well as halloumi sticks and prawns. Photo: Fish Bank/Google
3. The Bearded Sailor
The Bearded Sailor, in Pudsey, was named Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year in 2017. It serves lighter options, speciality sandwiches and sausages. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Croft Street Fisheries
As well as being named in the top 10 for Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year 2018 awards, Croft Street Fisheries, in Farsley, won a Good Food Award in 2020. It serves fish and chips, as well as sausages and chicken. Photo: Google