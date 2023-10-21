Leeds news you can trust since 1890
7 award-winning fish and chip shops in Leeds - including Bearded Sailor and Fish Bank

There is no shortage of excellent fish and chip shops in Leeds.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

Whether it be the Yorkshire Evening Post’s very own Chip Shop of the Year awards or the Fry Magazine awards, many Leeds fish and chip shops are also award-winning.

And we have rounded up seven for you try next.

Here are 7 award-winning fish and chip shops in the city.

1. 7 award-winning fish and chip shops in Leeds

Here are 7 award-winning fish and chip shops in the city. Photo: National World/Google

Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet, won Fry 10 Best Fish and Chip Takeaway at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. It serves all the classics as well as halloumi sticks and prawns.

2. Fish Bank

Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet, won Fry 10 Best Fish and Chip Takeaway at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. It serves all the classics as well as halloumi sticks and prawns. Photo: Fish Bank/Google

The Bearded Sailor, in Pudsey, was named Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year in 2017. It serves lighter options, speciality sandwiches and sausages.

3. The Bearded Sailor

The Bearded Sailor, in Pudsey, was named Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year in 2017. It serves lighter options, speciality sandwiches and sausages. Photo: James Hardisty

As well as being named in the top 10 for Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year 2018 awards, Croft Street Fisheries, in Farsley, won a Good Food Award in 2020. It serves fish and chips, as well as sausages and chicken.

4. Croft Street Fisheries

As well as being named in the top 10 for Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year 2018 awards, Croft Street Fisheries, in Farsley, won a Good Food Award in 2020. It serves fish and chips, as well as sausages and chicken. Photo: Google

