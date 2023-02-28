National Fish and Chip Awards 2023: Winners announced as Leeds' Bearded Sailor and Fish Bank miss out
The winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 have been announced.
Organised by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and hosted by comedian and presenter Jason Manford, the event saw 600 guests attend from across the sector this afternoon.
Leeds fish and chip shops The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and the Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet had been named as top 10 finalists for Takeaway of the Year. Two other Yorkshire chippies, Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, also made the top 10 list, making Yorkshire the front-runner to take home the trophy for that category.
It was announced tonight that the Leeds chippies missed out on the Takeaway of the Year award, with the number one spot going to Whiteheads Fish and Chips. Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer, Wales, took second place, while third place was awarded to The Fish Works in Largs, Scotland.
In an Instagram post, Fish Bank said: “Congratulations to Whiteheads Fish & Chips on being crowned the No.1 Chip Shop in the UK 2023. Big thanks to all of our customers for really supporting us on this journey. A massive thanks to Karen and all of team Fish Bank. Let’s celebrate bringing the Top 10 award trophy back to Sheburn.”
Here is the full list of winners in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023:
Fish & Chip Takeaway of the year
1st: Whitehead’s Fish & Chips, Hornsea
2nd: Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer
3rd: The Fish Works, Largs
Fish & Chip Restaurant of the Year
1st: Fish City, Belfast
2nd: Malt and Anchor, Cirencester
3rd: Henry's of Hunstanton, Hunstanton
Best Newcomer Award
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Flamborough
From Field to Frier Award
The Real Food Café, Tyndrum
Best Mobile Operator Award
Pimp My Fish, Burwell
Staff Training and Development Award
The Chesterford Group, Bishop’s Stortford
Best Multiple Operator of the Year Award
Harlees Fish & Chips,
NFFF Quality Accreditation Champion
The Fish Works, Largs
Environment and Sustainability Award
Fish City, Belfast
Supplier of The Year Award
Henry Colbeck Ltd
Outstanding Achievement Award
Hugh Lipscombe - The Chesterford Group