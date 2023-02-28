Organised by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and hosted by comedian and presenter Jason Manford, the event saw 600 guests attend from across the sector this afternoon.

Leeds fish and chip shops The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and the Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet had been named as top 10 finalists for Takeaway of the Year. Two other Yorkshire chippies, Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, also made the top 10 list, making Yorkshire the front-runner to take home the trophy for that category.

It was announced tonight that the Leeds chippies missed out on the Takeaway of the Year award, with the number one spot going to Whiteheads Fish and Chips. Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer, Wales, took second place, while third place was awarded to The Fish Works in Largs, Scotland.

Leeds chippies Fish Bank and The Bearded Sailor missed out on the crown

In an Instagram post, Fish Bank said: “Congratulations to Whiteheads Fish & Chips on being crowned the No.1 Chip Shop in the UK 2023. Big thanks to all of our customers for really supporting us on this journey. A massive thanks to Karen and all of team Fish Bank. Let’s celebrate bringing the Top 10 award trophy back to Sheburn.”

Here is the full list of winners in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023:

Fish & Chip Takeaway of the year

1st: Whitehead’s Fish & Chips, Hornsea

2nd: Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer

3rd: The Fish Works, Largs

Fish & Chip Restaurant of the Year

1st: Fish City, Belfast

2nd: Malt and Anchor, Cirencester

3rd: Henry's of Hunstanton, Hunstanton

Best Newcomer Award

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Flamborough

From Field to Frier Award

The Real Food Café, Tyndrum

Best Mobile Operator Award

Pimp My Fish, Burwell

Staff Training and Development Award

The Chesterford Group, Bishop’s Stortford

Best Multiple Operator of the Year Award

Harlees Fish & Chips,

NFFF Quality Accreditation Champion

The Fish Works, Largs

Environment and Sustainability Award

Fish City, Belfast

Supplier of The Year Award

Henry Colbeck Ltd

Outstanding Achievement Award