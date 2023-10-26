The man behind a popular Leeds fish and chip shop has told of how he quit his job in teaching after 10 years to set up the now award-winning chippy.

The Bearded Sailor fish and chip shop in Pudsey was founded by Alex Papaioannou in 2016. It took over the former Graveley’s venue in Robin Lane and has since become a staple in the community.

Mr Papaioannou ended his 10-year long career as a mathematics teacher to pursue the business.

He said: “It was just something like a sort of a dream and I just eventually decided to give up my job and go for it. I reached the age of 33. It felt like the right time and I can had a good, good stint of teaching, I was just ready for the next chapter.”

Owner Alex Papaioannou outside his fish and chip shop, The Bearded Sailor. He left his 10-year long career in teaching to pursue the business. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Bearded Sailor’s speciality is fish and chips, but the takeaway has many other items on its menu which are loved just as much. This includes popcorn halloumi and unsmoked bacon loaded chips, and a filet-o-sailor, a sandwich made using a handmade tartar sauce and cheese on a brioche bun.

And the chippy has won a number of awards for its food and service, including the Yorkshire Evening Post’s very own Oliver Awards. It was named in the top 10 finalists for Takeaway of the Year at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Mr Papaioannou said: “We buy the best ingredients and we have a lot of processes in place to do that, to make it the best. We have got a wonderful team so working with them is fantastic.

“Nothing makes me happier than knowing someone is taking food home for their family or friends and they're all just gonna sit down and really enjoy it.”

The team behind The Bearded Sailor, an award-winning fish and chip shop in Pudsey. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The business conquered through challenges that had arisen with Covid-19 and has continued to persevere through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Papaioannou added: “That was quite a scary time because everything almost doubled in price: energy, fish, potatoes, beef dripping. I'd say that was probably the most challenging time really and we’re not sort of quite through that yet.”

To combat inflationary pressures, “boost trade” and offer a cheaper meal to the people of Pudsey, The Bearded Sailor has a number of deals such as skinny sailor, a smaller meal for £5, sausage, chips and sauce for £5 and chips and a sauce for £2.40. It pledges to continue to strive to maintain the quality of its food.