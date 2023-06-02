Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Google reviews - including Bearded Sailor and Skyliner

Every corner of our great city has a chippy that locals declare is the best in Leeds – and rightfully so.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, we have rounded up 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Google reviews. Among them are some of YEP’s very own Fish and Chip Shop of the Year winners – including the Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and Captain Thornton’s in Gipton.

YEP reporter Dennis Morton visited Skyliner, in Whitkirk, for a taste-test. Watch the video to find out what he thought of one of Leeds’ best rated fish and chip shops.

Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in the city - according to Google reviews.

Woodside Fisheries, Horsforth has a rating of 4.7 stars from 303 reviews. A customer at the Woodside Fisheries said: "Relocated to the area and happy we’ve found the best local chippy! Staff are friendly & food quality is top notch!"

Woodside Fisheries, Horsforth has a rating of 4.7 stars from 303 reviews. A customer at the Woodside Fisheries said: "Relocated to the area and happy we’ve found the best local chippy! Staff are friendly & food quality is top notch!" Photo: James Hardisty

Portside Fish & Chips, Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 from 194 Google reviews. A customer at Portside said: "Visited today for the first time and it was great! I got served by 2 lovely young ladies. They were quick, attentive, polite and overall such a joy to speak to! They recommended some great food and it was all done very efficiently with very limited wait. Will definitely be visiting again the kids loved it!"

Portside Fish & Chips, Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 from 194 Google reviews. A customer at Portside said: "Visited today for the first time and it was great! I got served by 2 lovely young ladies. They were quick, attentive, polite and overall such a joy to speak to! They recommended some great food and it was all done very efficiently with very limited wait. Will definitely be visiting again the kids loved it!" Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Mermaid Fish Bar, Harehills, has a rating of 4.7 from 247 Google reviews. A customer at Mermaid Fish Bar said: "Best chippy in Leeds. Fish cooked fresh to order and extremely well priced. Staff always friendly and welcoming. Can't go wrong!"

Mermaid Fish Bar, Harehills, has a rating of 4.7 from 247 Google reviews. A customer at Mermaid Fish Bar said: "Best chippy in Leeds. Fish cooked fresh to order and extremely well priced. Staff always friendly and welcoming. Can't go wrong!" Photo: Google

