11 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Google reviews - including Bearded Sailor and Skyliner
Every corner of our great city has a chippy that locals declare is the best in Leeds – and rightfully so.
To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, we have rounded up 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Google reviews. Among them are some of YEP’s very own Fish and Chip Shop of the Year winners – including the Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and Captain Thornton’s in Gipton.
YEP reporter Dennis Morton visited Skyliner, in Whitkirk, for a taste-test. Watch the video to find out what he thought of one of Leeds’ best rated fish and chip shops.
