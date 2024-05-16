Underground Bakery Leeds: Otley business to open new venue on Call Lane bringing fresh bakes to city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking over the former rock bar Bad Apples in Call Lane, The Underground Bakery, located in Boroughgate, will be bringing its freshly baked goods to the city centre.
It announced its arrival on the bustling street, which is adjacent to the Corn Exchange, via its social media channels on March 24.
In an Instagram post, the team behind the bakery said there had been “many delays” but the team “can’t wait” for its customers to see the new site, which is anticipated to open shortly.
Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
Its Otley venue was shut between May 6 and 15 as the team fit the Call Lane venue with all the necessary equipment including ovens.
The Underground Bakery also announced that its Otley site would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday each week to “streamline production” and have more bread available.
This new opening is one of many new additions to Call Lane as Liverpool roastery and coffee shop 92 Degrees, which has three sites in Leeds city centre already, has taken over the former vintage clothes shop Blue Rinse next door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.