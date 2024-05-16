Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Otley-based bakery has announced it is opening a second venue in Leeds city centre.

Taking over the former rock bar Bad Apples in Call Lane, The Underground Bakery, located in Boroughgate, will be bringing its freshly baked goods to the city centre.

It announced its arrival on the bustling street, which is adjacent to the Corn Exchange, via its social media channels on March 24.

In an Instagram post, the team behind the bakery said there had been “many delays” but the team “can’t wait” for its customers to see the new site, which is anticipated to open shortly.

Underground Bakery, in Otley, has announced it is opening a second site on Call Lane. Photo: Simon Hulme

Its Otley venue was shut between May 6 and 15 as the team fit the Call Lane venue with all the necessary equipment including ovens.

The Underground Bakery also announced that its Otley site would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday each week to “streamline production” and have more bread available.

