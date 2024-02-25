Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rothstone Estates and CPT, advised by estate agent Savills, is making "excellent" progress on the construction of St Georges Retail Park.

The park is being constructed on a former brownfield site that has stood unused for several years, with plans first revealed in 2016, and is due to be completed in July 2024.

Drone footage shows great progress at St Georges Retail Park in Middleton, South Leeds. Picture by Savills

The 65,000 square feet retail park will open in autumn 2024, with four units already let to Aldi, B&M, Costa and Greggs.

The retail park will host a large Aldi and B&M. Picture by Savills

New drone footage shows several large units taking shape, with numerous cranes on the site.

Ian Hare, director of out of town retail at Savills Leeds, said: “St Georges Retail Park is a new development and upon completion, the scheme will provide new quality units, and a diverse mix of retailers in a prime location.