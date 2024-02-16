42 memorable photos take you back to Middleton in the early 2000s

They showcase the best of what the community had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life around LS10 with local landmarks, pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport all featured. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 39 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Middleton in the early 2000s
Middleton Shopping Centre in September 2002. Photo: YPN
2. Middleton in the early 2000s
Members of the Manor Farm Residents Association at the bus stop in Manor Farm Grove which was not in use. Pictured in July 2001 are Jonathan Goode, curator at St Mary's Church, Middleton, Anne McAndrew, John Kaye, Alison Walker, Coral Kaye and Christ Horton. Photo: YPN
3. Middleton in the early 2000s
Margaret Fletcher who attended Middleton C of E school in 1940's and then as a student at Park Lane College chats about her experiences to Park Lane centre manager Gaye Noel. Her father George Wainwright also attended the school on Town Street Middleton in 1916 with her sons following suit. The college was leaving the 170 year building after 20 years. Pictured in June, 2001. Photo: YPN
4. Middleton in the early 2000s
Did you book a taxi from Joey's Cars back in the day? Pictured are owners Joseph and Helen Smales in February 2001. Photo: YPN
5. Middleton in the early 2000s
Children wait for Thomas the Tank Engine who was visiting Middleton Railway in March 2001.
Photo: YPN
6. Middleton in the early 2000s
Did you top up your tan here back in the day? Heatwave tanning studios pictured in February 2001 Photo: YPN