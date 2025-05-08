Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major investment company is moving its Leeds base to the new Aire Park development, bringing its 300-strong workforce to the city’s South Bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interactive Investor, which manages more than £70 billion in assets, will take over a full floor at 3 South Brook Street - one of the first buildings completed at the vast new site next to the former Tetley’s Brewery.

The company says the move will give its staff a modern workplace in a growing part of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interactive Investor is moving to Aire Park. | Handout

Christopher Crooks, Chief Technology Officer at Interactive Investor, said: “We are delighted to be moving our Leeds operations to Aire Park, where we will be able to give our staff a superb working environment with the best-in-class facilities on offer.

"We are particularly pleased to be moving to a brownfield redevelopment site and one with such history as the Tetley’s brewery."

Aire Park, developed by Vastint UK, is one of the biggest regeneration projects in Leeds. When finished, it will include a large new city-centre park, over 1,300 homes, and more than one million square feet of commercial space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has already attracted other businesses, including law firm Devonshires and retirement provider TPT.

Michael Cronin from Vastint UK said: “We’re thrilled to bring Interactive Investor to Aire Park to join our growing community of innovative and award-winning tenants.

“We are delivering an ambitious and thriving commercial hub at South Brook Street, which will sit alongside and support the wider mixed-use offer in this once-in-a-generation project.”