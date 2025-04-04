Northern Leeds: Rail operator granted permission to turn Aire Park site into new driver training centre
Northern Trains Ltd (NTL) has been granted planning permission to convert part of an eight-storey building in Aire Park.
The site on South Brook Street, at the former Tetley Brewery, will provide training for train drivers and conductors.
HR and training staff will be relocated into the building from Northern Trains’ three existing office sites.
Leeds City Council gave the go-ahead for a change of use of the ground and second floors of the building.
A design report said: “The site is in a highly accessible and sustainable location in Leeds city centre and benefits from excellent public transport and pedestrian links.”
Northern Trains said training equipment including motion simulators would be installed at the new centre.
The company said it would boost the quality of driver training, create jobs and provide custom for nearby businesses at Aire Park.
The report said: “The purpose-built combined office and training location would provide NTL employees with the opportunity to receive high-quality training and further develop their skills within the workplace.”
