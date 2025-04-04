Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rail operator is set to move 120 staff into a new driver training centre in a newly-built office complex in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Trains Ltd (NTL) has been granted planning permission to convert part of an eight-storey building in Aire Park.

The site on South Brook Street, at the former Tetley Brewery, will provide training for train drivers and conductors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no Northern services running across the North of England next Thursday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson | Bruce Rollinson

HR and training staff will be relocated into the building from Northern Trains’ three existing office sites.

Leeds City Council gave the go-ahead for a change of use of the ground and second floors of the building.

A design report said: “The site is in a highly accessible and sustainable location in Leeds city centre and benefits from excellent public transport and pedestrian links.”

Northern Trains said training equipment including motion simulators would be installed at the new centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said it would boost the quality of driver training, create jobs and provide custom for nearby businesses at Aire Park.

The report said: “The purpose-built combined office and training location would provide NTL employees with the opportunity to receive high-quality training and further develop their skills within the workplace.”