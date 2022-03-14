8 pictures showcase how Leeds City Centre's new multi-million pound Aire Park development will look

Senior decision-makers have claimed parts of the park could be open as early as next month.
Aire Park, described as the "largest new city centre green space in the UK", will be made up of different public areas stretching across eight acres of land alongside Meadow Lane, and around the former Tetley's Brewery site.
1.
A panoramic view of the whole Aire Park site, which takes in much of the former Tetley's Brewery.
2.
The current state of the Meadow Lane section of the park, which developers say is almost complete.
3.
The green space will sit at the heart of a new development which will also provide homes, offices and retail space.
4.
It comes at the same time as developers have begun construction work on the five-acre section of Aire Park stretching east towards Crown Point Road.