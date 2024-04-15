Aire Park Leeds: 28-storey tower block included in plans to transform Tetley Brewery site with new homes
It would be among six new buildings proposed as part of the second phase of the Aire Park development, which includes shops, cafes and restaurants.
Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel was given a presentation by property developer Vastint on the phase two proposals for the former industrial site near Crown Point Road.
Vastint said permission would be sought for 502 homes, along with a multi-storey car park and commercial units.
The locations of the new buildings near Leeds College of Building and the Ruth Gorse Academy were shown as part of the presentation.
It said: “Each one will be a different height and one is anticipated to be a multi-storey car park. The tallest one is expected to be up to 28 storeys high.
“Careful consideration has been given to each building to ensure the heights proposed respect the site’s neighbours and any impact they may have on wind and sunlight in the area.”
Parts of the wider Aire Park scheme are already under construction. Phase one includes up to 850 homes and a park with hundreds of trees, along with a 400-bed hotel, outdoor event space and office development.
The second stage includes new cycle and pedestrian routes linking Aire Park, Leeds Dock and the city centre.
The presentation said: “Upon completion of phase two, Aire Park will evolve into a vibrant mixed-used neighbourhood, anchored by an expansive 3.5-hectare city park at its core.
“The inclusion of a much-needed city park will offer a wide range of well-being benefits to visitors and future residents, fostering a vibrant and healthy urban environment.”
Existing buildings would be demolished to make way for phase two, said a plans panel report. It said: “The area formed part of the industrial heart of the city, clustered close to the River Aire, Leeds Liverpool Canal and Leeds Station.
“The area surrounding the application site has undergone significant transformation over the past 20 years and the regeneration of the South Bank, including Holbeck and Leeds Dock is ongoing.”
