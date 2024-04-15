Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It would be among six new buildings proposed as part of the second phase of the Aire Park development, which includes shops, cafes and restaurants.

Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel was given a presentation by property developer Vastint on the phase two proposals for the former industrial site near Crown Point Road.

A 28-storey block of flats is set to form part of the plans to transform the former Tetley Brewery site in Leeds with hundreds new homes and a city centre park. Photo: James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vastint said permission would be sought for 502 homes, along with a multi-storey car park and commercial units.

The locations of the new buildings near Leeds College of Building and the Ruth Gorse Academy were shown as part of the presentation.

It said: “Each one will be a different height and one is anticipated to be a multi-storey car park. The tallest one is expected to be up to 28 storeys high.

“Careful consideration has been given to each building to ensure the heights proposed respect the site’s neighbours and any impact they may have on wind and sunlight in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of the wider Aire Park scheme are already under construction. Phase one includes up to 850 homes and a park with hundreds of trees, along with a 400-bed hotel, outdoor event space and office development.

The second stage includes new cycle and pedestrian routes linking Aire Park, Leeds Dock and the city centre.

The presentation said: “Upon completion of phase two, Aire Park will evolve into a vibrant mixed-used neighbourhood, anchored by an expansive 3.5-hectare city park at its core.

“The inclusion of a much-needed city park will offer a wide range of well-being benefits to visitors and future residents, fostering a vibrant and healthy urban environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing buildings would be demolished to make way for phase two, said a plans panel report. It said: “The area formed part of the industrial heart of the city, clustered close to the River Aire, Leeds Liverpool Canal and Leeds Station.