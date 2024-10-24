Flannels Leeds: Luxury retailer opens huge flagship store spanning six floors on Briggate today
Flannels will welcome its first customers in the former Debenhams site on Briggate today, which has been under renovation since late 2023.
It has been one of the most highly-anticipated openings in Leeds and the transformed venue will not disappoint.
Covering six floors and spanning 65,000 sq ft, customers can find menswear and womenswear by all big brands - from Gucci to Prada.
The new venue also features a designated floor for kidswear and home necessities with everything from pillows to candles.
The latest releases in accessories such as shoes and bags can also be found at the new Flannels.
The basement has been converted to host activewear. Flannels will soon be launching pilates and yoga classes and a run club from their new site too.
Debenhams closed its last 28 stores for good on May 15 in 2021. Among them was the huge store in Briggate.
Plans were underway for the site to become student flats but these were abandoned in favour of the opening of Flannels’ flagship store.
