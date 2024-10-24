Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading luxury retailer opens its doors in Leeds today (October 24).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flannels will welcome its first customers in the former Debenhams site on Briggate today, which has been under renovation since late 2023.

It has been one of the most highly-anticipated openings in Leeds and the transformed venue will not disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covering six floors and spanning 65,000 sq ft, customers can find menswear and womenswear by all big brands - from Gucci to Prada.

Flannels has opened its doors in Briggate today (October 24). Photo: National World | Geha Pandey

The new venue also features a designated floor for kidswear and home necessities with everything from pillows to candles.

The latest releases in accessories such as shoes and bags can also be found at the new Flannels.

The basement has been converted to host activewear. Flannels will soon be launching pilates and yoga classes and a run club from their new site too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debenhams closed its last 28 stores for good on May 15 in 2021. Among them was the huge store in Briggate.

Plans were underway for the site to become student flats but these were abandoned in favour of the opening of Flannels’ flagship store.