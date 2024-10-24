Flannels Leeds: Luxury retailer opens huge flagship store spanning six floors on Briggate today

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 04:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A leading luxury retailer opens its doors in Leeds today (October 24). 

Flannels will welcome its first customers in the former Debenhams site on Briggate today, which has been under renovation since late 2023.

It has been one of the most highly-anticipated openings in Leeds and the transformed venue will not disappoint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Covering six floors and spanning 65,000 sq ft, customers can find menswear and womenswear by all big brands - from Gucci to Prada.

Flannels has opened its doors in Briggate today (October 24). Photo: National WorldFlannels has opened its doors in Briggate today (October 24). Photo: National World
Flannels has opened its doors in Briggate today (October 24). Photo: National World | Geha Pandey

The new venue also features a designated floor for kidswear and home necessities with everything from pillows to candles.

The latest releases in accessories such as shoes and bags can also be found at the new Flannels.

The basement has been converted to host activewear. Flannels will soon be launching pilates and yoga classes and a run club from their new site too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debenhams closed its last 28 stores for good on May 15 in 2021. Among them was the huge store in Briggate.

Plans were underway for the site to become student flats but these were abandoned in favour of the opening of Flannels’ flagship store.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:DebenhamsLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice