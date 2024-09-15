Burley Road, Leeds: Green light for new student block with 'premium' flats on busy road near Leeds city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application submitted by Leeds Property Group Ltd (LPG) will see 224 Burley Road, which is currently used for storing goods, repair work and ancillary officers receive a full transformation.
Located at the junction with Cardigan Road, the building will be transformed into 58 studio apartments across four floors along with communal spaces and kitchens, lobby and reception, a landscaped garden and car parking.
Ten premium studios will be built on the third floor, four of which will have their own private external terraces.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
Demolition includes the removal of a masonry chimney along with large parts red brick wall and saw tooth roof on the east and west side of the building, as well as doors to the front elevation.
On recommending the plans for approval, a planning officer wrote: “It is considered that the proposal represents a high-quality development that will enhance the character and appearance of the immediate and wider street scape whilst providing appreciable economic benefits.”
Full planning permission subject to conditions was granted on September 6, and states that no work can begin until “all existing trees, hedges, bushes shown to be retained on the approved plans are fully safeguarded by protective fencing and ground protection”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.